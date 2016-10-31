Mr. Sharma also attacked the Narendra Modi government for "deliberately disrepsecting" the memory and martryrdom of Indira Gandhi, describing her as the "tallest leader, and a popular Prime Minister who gave her life for India."

President Pranab Mukherjee and Vice President Hamid Ansari on Monday paid floral tributes to Indira Gandhi on her 32nd death anniversary while Rahul Gandhi led a march from 24 Akbar road to 1 Safdarjung road, where the former Prime Minister was assassinated.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was also present at the Indira Memorial, where the Congress vice president paid tributes to her along with party president Sonia Gandhi and other senior leaders.

The dignitaries attended a prayer meeting on the occasion during which no one from the Union government was present, senior leader Anand Sharma said.

Mr. Sharma also attacked the Narendra Modi government for “deliberately disrepsecting” the memory and martryrdom of Indira Gandhi, describing her as the “tallest leader, and a popular Prime Minister who gave her life for India.”

Leaders including Ghulam Nabi Azad, Sharma, Kumari Selja, Ahmed Patel and Randeep Surjewala covered the one- km-long distance from the Congress headquarters to the memorial with Mr. Rahul.

Earlier, the party had cancelled the annual commemoration programme at Shakti Sthal as it continues to remain shut after reporting a number of duck deaths amid the bird flu scare in the city.