BSF personnel paying tribute to their colleague Constable Nitin Subhash at BSF Headquaters Humhama in Srinagar on Sunday.

Floral tributes were paid today to the BSF jawan who was killed in accidental recoiling of his long range weapon while retaliating to the ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops in Machhil sector of Kashmir.

Senior BSF officers laid floral wreaths on the coffin carrying the body of Constable Nitin Subhash at Humhama Centre of the BSF here.

Subhash sustained grievous injuries when the round blasted inside the chamber of his long range weapon he was firing in retaliation to ceasefire violation from across the LoC on Friday.

Subhash was hit in the shoulder due to the recoil and was admitted to medical facility where he succumbed.

The 28-year-old jawan, hailing from Sangli in Maharashtra, had joined BSF in 2008 and is survived by his wife and two sons aged four years and two years.

His body was sent to his native village amid tearful farewell given to him by his colleagues.

Pakistani troops violated ceasefire in Machhil sector on Friday to provide cover to a column of infiltrating militants.

One soldier of army and one militant was killed in the incident. The militants had mutilated the body of the slain soldier.

Army has said “this act will invite an appropriate response”.