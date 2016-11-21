Indore: The wheels of the ill-fated Indore-Patna Express made a strange sound and he alerted a railway official about it, a passenger who got off the train before the accident said on Sunday.

“I boarded S-22 [sleeper coach] around 2 PM at Indore and alighted at Ujjain after an hour yesterday. I informed an officer in railway uniform in my coach about the strange sound the wheels were making. But he didn’t take it seriously,” Prakash Sharma (35), a resident of Kherkheda village in MP’s Mandsaur district, told reporters. He did not know the name of the official he spoke to.

“I told him when the train had just crossed MP’s Dewas district,” Mr. Sharma said. “I alighted from the train 12 hours before it met with the accident.”

Ratlam Divisional Railway Manager Manoj Sharma could not be contacted to seek his comment on the claim. — PTI