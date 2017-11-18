Trade between India, Pakistan suspended amid border firing

more-in

Cross-border trade between India and Pakistan was suspended for a day following continuous exchange of fire between the two sides along the Line of Control (LoC).

Chakan Da Bagh Trade Centre wore a deserted look as opposed to the days when the inter-country trade is in full swing.

District Development Commissioner (Poonch) Tariq Ahamad Zargar said the intermittent firing created panic amongst the locals and trade for the day was called off as a precautionary measure.

Schools in Shahpur and Degwar areas of Poonch, which lie close to the LoC, were also closed for the day. The cross-LoC trade, which started in 2008, has often been suspended due to animosity between India and Pakistan.