First-ever verification of self-reporting by patients, a lauded public health exercise, is defeated by several problems

: In the first such exercise undertaken in Mumbai, health officials have tracked down 48 cases of HIV patients who had reported contracting the infection through blood transfusions. The exercise, which was aimed at identifying blood banks responsible for providing infected blood, and putting in place quality check measures, however, hit a roadblock as only 21 of the 48 patients confirmed that they had been infected by blood transfusions. Of these 21 cases, the blood banks could be identified in only four cases.

In 2013-14, 2014-15 and 2015-16, a total of 85 people in Mumbai had reported contracting the HIV infection through blood transfusions. For years, this information, which was obtained on the basis of self-reporting by patients, was simply documented. It was neither verified nor were the blood banks traced or questioned on the infected blood they had allegedly supplied.

But in a first, patients who blamed blood transfusions were tracked down. “We tracked these HIV positive cases to the Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) centres they were registered with and went back to their history. We asked them where they received [the infected blood] and in which hospital,” said Dr. Shrikala Acharya, Additional Project Director, Mumbai District AIDS Control Society (MDACS). She added that the key reason for tracking down the cases was to ensure patients had been linked to treatment services, and also to ensure that they did not spread the infection further.

Officials say there is a possibility of people attributing the HIV infection to blood transfusions when they may have contracted it via unsafe sex. “Since we do not ask for evidence, and we take the information provided by the person the way it is, there is no way to verify,” said Dr. Acharya.

So, in this exercise, 30 patients that had reported contracting the infection through blood transfusions in 2014-15, and all the 18 patients who had attributed their infection to blood transfusions in 2015-16, were tracked down.

The exercise, however, failed to yield any tangible information that officials could act upon. In most cases, the blood banks could not be traced for reasons ranging from the transfusion having taken place in another city of another State (in the case of migrant workers), or the only information forthcoming from the patient being the name of the hospital where he or she had undergone the transfusion. “Some patients had gone back to their home towns. In other cases, even if they mentioned the name of the blood bank, the blood unit numbers were not recorded. We could confirm [track down] the blood banks only in four cases. These banks are from within Mumbai, but then, if I don’t have the blood unit, I cannot incriminate the blood bank,” Dr. Acharya said.

Public health experts have nevertheless hailed this exercise as a progressive move. “This is a classical public health approach, one that was carried out when HIV/AIDS was first detected in India. At that time, blood transfusions accounted for 15 per cent of the total HIV infections,” said Dr K. Sujata Rao, former Director General of the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO). In a confidential exercise then, blood banks were identified and quality check measures put in place. She said that hospitals are supposed to record the blood unit numbers used on a particular patient so that the donor can be traced.

NACO’s recently-published assessment report of blood banks across the country pointed out that transfusion transmitted infections (TTIs) are a concern, but also noted that because of mandatory screening for TTIs such as HIV 1, HIV 2, Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, malaria and syphilis, the prevalence of these infections in blood has come down significantly over the years.

The NACO report states that in Maharashtra, 0.19 per cent of the total blood units collected was found to be infected with HIV — higher than the national average of 0.14 per cent. In Mumbai, 0.27 per cent of donated blood in Mumbai is HIV positive, which is an improvement from the past, say officials.

“Earlier, it was over 1 per cent of the total donated blood,” said Dr. Acharya.

However, to ensure no infected blood is collected, a ‘training the trainers’ session is being held in Mumbai from October 18 to 20, mainly to encourage regular blood donations among healthy individuals.