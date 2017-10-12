Top 10 stories of the day - October 12, 2017

more-in

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday acquitted dentist couple Rajesh and Nupur Talwar and quashed their conviction in the murder of their teenage daughter Aarushi and domestic help Hemraj in Noida in 2008.

Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh will be held on November 9, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced in New Delhi on Thursday. It said counting of votes would be held on December 18. The model code of conduct comes into effect immediately.

The United States announced on October 12 that it will withdraw from the United Nations Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), accusing the body of “anti-Israel bias”.

The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution declaring that Rahul Gandhi be made the party’s national president, a spokesperson said in Lucknow.

Industrial production grew at a nine-month high of 4.3% in August, mainly on account of robust performance of mining and power sectors coupled with higher capital goods output, official data showed on October 12.

BJP leader and Union Minister Uma Bharti on Thursday said the Congress “benefited” from the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi as he had talked about disbanding the party after Independence.

The Supreme Court on Thursday took strong exception to the Sahara group writing a letter to the Pune police raising the issue of law and order at its Aamby Valley property, which is undergoing a court-mandated auctioning process.

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a slew of guidelines including setting up of a permanent committee led by the Chief Justice of India to accord senior designation to lawyers.

Bharti Airtel Ltd. is acquiring Tata's consumer mobile business that will give the former a major subscriber base boost for virtually free and stem the bleed for the latter from a loss-making venture.

With the 2018 FIFA World Cup less than 250 days away, the race is on to find the 32 teams that will knock it out in the Group stage. And good or bad, there has been no dearth of heart-in-my-throat moments, for, to paraphrase the American musician Frank Zappa, how can you be a real country unless you have some kind of football team?