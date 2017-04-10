TN farmers strip near PMO in protest

more-in

A group of Tamil Nadu farmers stripped near the Prime Minister's Office on Monday morning demanding that their agricultural loans be waived and that the central government take up their cause with positive effect. They were removed from the area.

The farmers, who have been protesting at Jantar Mantar here for over three weeks, said they would further intensify their protest in case a positive view of their problem wasn't taken soon.

On Friday, five Tamil Nadu farmers, including a woman, cut their hands, saying the Union government should wake up to their plight at least now.

"We have been here for over two weeks. Does anyone really care? We have had many politicians come here and promise us their support. What we want is actual action and today we have given this country and our protest blood and we now have nothing more to give," said the farmers.

“We have shed our blood to highlight the miserable condition of the farmers and the inhuman conditions that we are forced to live in. Today, we have given our blood also to the protest. There is nothing more that the government can take away from us. We have nothing else left,’’ said a farmer.

On Thursday some farmers suffered severe heat stroke and were taken to a hospital for dehydration and dysentery. While four were discharged the same day, one is still undergoing treatment.

Several national and local leaders have extended their support to the agitation.