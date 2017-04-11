T.N. farmers spring a surprise, strip near PMO

more-in

A group of Tamil Nadu farmers stripped near the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) here on Monday morning, demanding that their agricultural loans be waived and the Centre take up their cause.

The group of farmers earlier submitted a memorandum at the PMO. They were on their way back when some of them suddenly stripped and blocked traffic on Raisina Hill. They were immediately removed from the area.

To intensify stir

The farmers, who have been protesting at the Jantar Mantar since March 14, said they would intensify their stir if a positive view of their problem was not taken soon.

“We escorted the farmers from Jantar Mantar to the Prime Minister’s Office where they submitted a memorandum of their demands. After coming out, some of them removed their clothes. The situation was brought under control and the farmers were dropped at the protest site,” a senior police official said.

The farmers have been demanding a drought relief package of ₹40,000 crore, farm loan waiver and setting up of a Cauvery Management Board by the Centre.

They have been protesting in the city with skulls around their necks, trying to grab the attention of the authorities.

‘No one cares’

Last week, five Tamil Nadu farmers, including a woman, cut their palms, saying the Union government should wake up to their plight at least now.

“We have been here for over two weeks. Does anyone really care? We have had many politicians come here and promise support. What we want is actual action. We have given the country blood. We have nothing more to give,” a farmer said.

“We have shed our blood to highlight our misery and the inhuman conditions that we are forced to live in. We have nothing else left,” another farmer said.

On Thursday, some farmers suffered a severe heat stroke and were taken to hospital. They were treated for dehydration and dysentery. While four of them were discharged the same day, one is still undergoing treatment.

Many national leaders have extended their support to the protest. Actor Nagma visited the protesting farmers at Jantar Mantar to extend her support to the cause.