The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a senior judge of Tis Hazari court in the national capital, along with her husband and a lawyer, on allegations of accepting a bribe of Rs.4 lakh.

“Rachna Tiwari Lakhanpal, a civil judge in Tis Hazari court, was arrested while allegedly accepting bribe of Rs.4 lakh from an advocate named Vishal Mehan, who had been appointed as local commissioner in a case she was adjudicating. Her husband Alok Lakhanpal has also been arrested for alleged role,” said a CBI official.

During searches, the CBI claims to have seized Rs.94 lakh in cash. Two bank locker keys have also been seized. It was alleged that Rs..4 lakh, the amount seized, was the first instalment of a total bribe amount of Rs.20 lakh demanded by the judge, the agency said.

According to the CBI, the judge had appointed the accused lawyer for conducting an inspection of one disputed property and submit his report.

“The advocate allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs.2 lakh for himself as well as Rs.20 lakh for the said senior civil judge for deciding the matter in favour of the complainant,” said CBI spokesperson R.K. Gaur.

Based on a complaint, the CBI laid a trap and arrested the accused lawyer when he was receiving Rs.5 lakh allegedly on behalf of the judge. During interrogation, he purportedly disclosed that the money was meant for the judge.

“The CBI team then took the accused advocate to the residence of the judge where he allegedly handed over Rs.5 lakh to the judge, who gave Rs.1 lakh to the lawyer as his cut,” said the spokesperson, adding that the bribe amount was also seized.