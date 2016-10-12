Time to express solidarity with soldiers: Amitabh

National

People are very angry over the incidents that are happening at our border, says the actor

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who turned 74 on Tuesday, said it was time for people to express solidarity with Indian soldiers when they were coming under terror attacks that had “incensed” the country.

Mr. Bachchan said this during a press conference here on the occasion of his birthday when asked if Bollywood was divided over supporting Pakistani artists working in India, amid the demand for their ban after the Uri terror attack. Mr. Bachchan also said he respected all artists.

“With folded hands I request you that this is not the time and I don’t think it is right to put forward these questions,” said Mr. Bachchan, who was dubbed India’s first “angry young man” for his on-screen roles in Bollywood.

He felt that considering the grave situation on the border one should express solidarity with Indian soldiers.

“Who said what and why, where and how, this is not the time for it. The nation is incensed, the people of this country are very angry by the incidents that are happening at our border.”

“I think it is time to express solidarity with our jawans, armed forces who are sacrificing their life so that you and me can be safe now. That’s what needs to be put in question and nothing else.”

Following the Uri attack, the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena had raised objection to Pakistani artists working in India.

When asked if an artist from a country should be banned or not, Mr. Bachchan said, “I have answered this question earlier. I respect all artists.”

Birthday wishes for Mr. Bachchan have poured in from far and wide.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to Mr. Bachchan, saying his versatility and humility had many admirers.

“Dear @SrBachchan, wishing you a very happy birthday. Your versatility & humility has many admirers. Praying for your long & healthy life,” the PM tweeted.

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and M. Venkaiah Naidu, and Mr. Bachchan’s admirers from the film industry and the sports world also took to Twitter to extend their wishes.

“Birthday wishes to Shri Amitabhji @SrBachchan who is one of the finest actors of our country. May he be blessed with good health & long life,” Mr. Singh tweeted.

“Greetings to @SrBachchan on his birthday. May he be blessed with long life with good health,” wrote Mr. Naidu.

Actor Arjun Rampal, who shared screen space with Mr. Bachchan in Aankhein, tweeted, “Happy birthday @SrBachchan thank you for being such an inspiration, for setting such high standards. Love you always #thelegend.”

“There are heroes & then there are Legends!! Happy birthday legend @SrBachchan,” tweeted choreographer-director Farah Khan.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, known for his dry humour, wished Mr. Bachchan in this manner, “I celebrate today when planets conspired to get Sri Harivansh Rai n Sri Teji ji’s joint venture to give rise to phenomenon of @SrBachchan.”

“To the LEGEND... the best who is an inspiration to every generation!!!! Happy birthday Amit uncle @SrBachchan ... you are the BEST!!” wrote filmmaker Karan Johar.

