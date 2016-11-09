Five other diplomats named by Islamabad will return home as soon as possible, say sources.

Three diplomats named by the Pakistani authorities as part of an eight-member ‘under cover’ team in the Indian High Commission in Islamabad have returned.

Diplomatic sources told The Hindu that the three would be followed by the other five “as soon as possible.”

“As of now, we can confirm that three staff members from the Indian High Commission have returned to Delhi. The other five are still here,” said a senior diplomat in the Indian mission in Islamabad, indicating that the rest are expected to be back in India soon.

The evacuation became necessary after media reports, citing sources in the Foreign Office in Pakistan, reported that the eight officials were “undercover agents”.

Pakistan daily Dawn on November 2 reported that the eight included the station chief of the Research and Analysis Wing in the Indian mission in Islamabad.

However, the return of the diplomats, Pakistani officials maintained, was conducted keeping in mind their professional stature.

“Both sides showed maturity in handling the evacuation without creating additional problems in bilateral ties,” said a Pakistani official here.

The withdrawal of the three diplomats was completed even as Islamabad summoned the Deputy Chief of Mission of India, J.P. Singh, and lodged a protest over ‘ceasefire violation’. The Indian diplomat also used the meeting to “strongly protest” Pakistani firing which has been continuing for several weeks now. “We told the Foreign Office that terrorists are desperate to infiltrate before the complete onset of winter and are receiving support from cover fire from Pakistan,” said an official source.

The latest diplomatic trouble over diplomats was triggered after India declared a Pakistani diplomat persona non grata for indulging in espionage which prompted a tit-for-tat reaction from Pakistan.

This is the first time in recent decades that such a large number of serving Indian officials in Pakistan were asked to return abruptly.