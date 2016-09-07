Three soldiers were injured in a militant attack in north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Tuesday. Initial reports suggest that the militants ambushed an Army convoy in the early hours of Tuesday in Hamdwara area.
Three soldiers sustained bullet injuries as the militants opened fire at a bus carrying them. The militants managed to flee from the area after the attack and a major operation is underway to nab those involved.
