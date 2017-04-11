Three Pakistan commandos killed as Indian trawler collides with their boat off Gujarat coast

According to sources, a fleet of PMSA boats had allegedly entered Indian territorial waters around 70 nautical miles off Jakhau port. Photo for representational purposes only.

In a freak accident in mid sea off the Gujarat coast, three commandos of the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) lost their lives, one has gone missing and two rescued by the Indian Coast Guard.

Coast Guard ship Arinjay, on receiving a message of accident, reached the spot and found three bodies found floating. Its personnel rescued two commandos. The rescued and the bodies were handed over to the PMSA, sources said.

The Coast Guard has alerted coastal police stations in Gujarat on the missing commando.

A fleet of PMSA boats allegedly entered the Indian territorial waters around 70 nautical miles off the Jakhau port and started rounding up a dozen Indian fishing trawlers which were on a fishing expedition. When they were being escorted to be taken to the Karachi port, fishing trawler Mahenoor broke down and collided with a small fast boat of the PSMA, causing it to capsize with the six commandos on board.

After the Coast Guard officials handed over the bodies to the PMSA, the latter, on its part, released the Indian boats, including the one that caused the accident.

"The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday and the Coast Guard's Okha based ship, Arinjay was pressed into service," a source from Kutch told The Hindu.

The names of the Indian boats were given as Uma Shakti, Parsuram, Trishul, Savan, Ashirvad, Kishan Kanhaiya, Baba Tajuddin and Mehnoor.

The incident took place approximately 10 nautical miles within the Indian waters.