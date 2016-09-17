Three persons were killed and at least 12 others injured on Friday in a clash between two communities here after a school girl was allegedly harassed by some persons, the police said.

The incident in Peda village took place at around 8.15 a.m., with the groups of the two communities indulged in stone-pelting, they said, adding there was even firing between the clashing groups.

Three persons, aged between 27 and 30, were killed in the clash. Five seriously injured were taken to Meerut for treatment.

According to the police, the girl was on her way to school when she was allegedly harassed by some youth belonging to another community. A passerby objected to this act but he was beaten up by the accused, the police said. Soon a clash broke out, There were reports of arson also. Heavy police picketing has been posted in the area.