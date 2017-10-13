Three booked for kidnapping woman from Mumbai, raping her in Gujarat

more-in

The police in Palghar district has booked three persons for allegedly abducting and raping a 31-year-old married woman in Gujarat.

Two of the accused allegedly kidnapped the woman, a resident of Mumbai, from Vasai Phata in Palghar on October 3 on the pretext of showing her temples , police said.

The same day, her family members filed a missing complaint with the Mumbai police.

In the meantime, the accused took the woman to a locality in Gujarat’s Kutch where the third accused allegedly raped her , he said.

The woman escaped from the clutches of the accused and reached Mumbai on October 11 following which she lodged a complaint.