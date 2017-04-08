This Bear shall hunt no more

more-in

The Navy’s long range maritime reconnaissance and anti-submarine warfare (ASW) aircraft, the Russian Tu–142M, nicknamed the Bear by NATO, made its final landing at INS Dega in Visakhapatnam.

At a special ceremony, the aircraft that served the Indian Navy for over 29 years and has flown over 30,000 hours, was given a ceremonial salute by two water cannons and was received on the tarmac by Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N. Chandrababu Naidu, Commander-in-Chief of Eastern Naval Command Vice-Admiral H.C.S. Bisht and Union Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju among other dignitaries.

Submarine hunter

Comparing the aircraft to the famed Second World War Boeing B-17, which was then nicknamed the ‘Flying Fortress,’ Vice-Admiral Bisht said, “This was the most dreaded aircraft by the NATO during the Cold War period. It has the capability to detect and destroy enemy submarines moving deep and stealthily in the ocean. It was the submarine hunter, including the nuclear propelled ones.”

“It was not only the fastest turbo-prop aircraft with a maximum flying speed crossing 800 kmph, it was the only military plane with contra turbo-prop, could cruise smoothly at a height of 10 km and was one among the heaviest aircraft, fully loaded. Only the INS Rajali airstrip was designed to handle this aircraft with full payload,” said Commander Yogendra Mair, who flew the aircraft on its last journey.

The aircraft will be given to the Andhra Pradesh government to be converted into a museum and kept on the Beach Road close to the Submarine Kursura in Visakhaptnam.

“The museum should be ready by June. The location has been identified and we have asked Andhra University to part with some land as the wing span might encroach upon their land on the Beach Road, and it has been agreed upon,” said Mr. Naidu.

“The fixed wing aircraft will be dismantled into 55 pieces and will be carried to the Beach Road and reassembled,” said N. Srikanth, Principal Secretary of Tourism, Andhra Pradesh.