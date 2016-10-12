Baloch nationalist leader Naela Quadri Baloch, who arrived in India on Tuesday, believes things are changing “rapidly” at the international level since Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the plight of the people of troubled Balochistan province in Pakistan.

Her son Mazdak Dilshad Baloch is already camping in India. She was supposed to address an outreach organised by the RSS-backed India Policy Foundation earlier this month but could not do so for failing to secure visa on time.

“Things are changing rapidly at the international level. You have seen in the United Nations ... other countries are coming forward to support the Balochistan issue,” Prof. Baloch, who lives in self-exile in Canada, told reporters after arriving at the IGI airport here.

‘Visa was not denied’



Mr. Mazdak, who is also a prominent Baloch activist, said Prof. Baloch would be in India for the next one week or so and address a number of seminars and meetings.

“She was not denied visa. It just got delayed so she could not address the October 1 event. Now, both of us will be attending events in and outside Delhi for the next one week or so,” he said.

A major boost



The Baloch cause for freedom has received a major diplomatic push since Mr. Modi brought up Pakistani atrocities on people of Balochistan and PoK in his Independence Day speech.

Another prominent exiled Baloch leader Brahamdagh Bugti last month approached the Indian Embassy in Geneva seeking asylum in India. — PTI