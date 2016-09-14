Says decisions taken "after consulting Netaji", referring to his father Mulayam Singh Yadav

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday sought to dispel speculations of a rift within the Samajwadi Party (SP), saying there could be problems in the government but not the family.

Addressing the media, Mr. Ahkilesh Yadav said, “This is a tussle in the government, not the family.”

He said he had taken “only some” of the decisions while most of them were taken “after consulting Netaji”, referring to his father and party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav.

“There is no fight in the family. How will the party function if outsiders keep interfering?” he said.

His statement came a day after the State saw high drama, with Mr. Akhilesh Yadav being removed as the State party chief and replaced by his uncle Shivpal Yadav.

The Chief Minister, in turn, divested Mr. Shivpal Yadav of plum portfolios in the State Cabinet.