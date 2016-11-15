The RBI’s facility in Mysuru that prints the new Rs. 2,000 notes is drawing a lot of public attention. What has aroused people’s curiosity is how the high-value currency notes are being transported.

The secrecy surrounding the transportation has led to speculation that the notes are being airlifted. Mysuru Airport Director Manoj Kumar Singh, however, denied having any knowledge about special flights for the RBI.

Officials say currency chests are transported by train to the rest of country, as is the normal practice. In fact, the Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Private Limited (BRBNMPL) has a railway line linked to the Mysuru city railway station. The president of the BRBNMPL Employees Union S.A. Ramdas, a former Minister and BJP leader, said the printing of the new currency notes began about two months ago. Sources said there was a perceptible increase in the loading by BRBNMPL from August-September this year.

Tight security was provided to the treasury vans by Central Industrial Security Force personnel, in accordance with the norms and the vans were attached to passenger express trains bound for various destinations.

Meanwhile, it has now emerged that the new Rs 500 notes were printed at the Currency Note Press in Nashik, Maharashtra, and Bank Note Press in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh.

The new notes have reportedly been despatched from the Nashik press to different banks in the country.

While the Mysuru press employees were aware of the new Rs 2,000 notes, they had no inkling that the old Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes were about to be withdrawn, Mr. Ramdas.

The BRBNMPL reportedly held talks with the Employees Union a little over two months ago to discuss issues relating to payment of overtime wages and stepping up production to meet targets.