One terrorist involved in Uri attack entered India through a gap along the fence near Salamabad nallah

The four Pakistani terrorists who killed 19 soldiers in one of the the bloodiest attacks on an Army camp in Uri last month used a ladder to scale the electrified fence at the LoC.

Investigations carried out by the Army indicate that one of the four terrorists who mounted the brazen attack in Uri, about 102 km from Srinagar, infiltrated taking advantage of the gaps along the fence near the Salamabad nallah. He erected a ladder on the Indian side of the fence, while the other three had a ladder on their side. The two ladders were connected like a pedestrian bridge.

The sources said it was difficult for all the four to infiltrate through the gap used by the first terrorist as each one of them was carrying heavy rucksacks filled with ammunition, weapons and eatables. It would have taken them a lot of time to cross the fence at grave risk to their lives as Army patrol teams could have spotted them.

After the four infiltrated into India, the ladder, carried by the first terrorist, was handed over back to the two guides who accompanied them up to the LoC, the sources said, adding it was done to ensure there were no tell-tale signs.

The Army is conducting an enquiry at Gohallan and adjoining village Jablah as they suspect the terrorists might have taken shelter there before the attack on September 18. — PTI