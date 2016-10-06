The Army seized three weapons, a huge cache of ammunition and medicines from the three terrorists killed after they mounted an attack on the Army camp at Langate in Kupwara district of north Kashmir on Thursday.

Four radio sets were also recovered. This, officials said, was because “at times terrorists carry more than one radio set.”

“Three terrorists were seen near the perimeter fencing of our camp. Our sentries challenged the terrorists who fired heavily on our sentry posts. We retaliated and then a quick reaction team was activated so that the terrorists did not flee the area where they were spotted,” Col. Rajiv Sharang told journalists.

“The medicines which have been recovered from all three terrorists have Pakistani markings. This proves that all three were Pakistani terrorists,” Col. Sharang said. The maps and the matrix sheet they were using were also being analysed.

While only three terrorists attacked the camp, Army officials are not ruling out the presence of more in the area. So sanitisation of the area is still going on.

Infiltration bid foiled



Three infiltration attempts were foiled on Wednesday night. Two came in the Naugam sector and one in the Rampur sector. Officials said the attempts were assisted by Pakistani posts.

In Naugam sector, a gunfight began as the Army foiled an infiltration attempt. One terrorist was eliminated, and by evening, three or four terrorists were killed. Army officials said troops were combing the area.

The Army has strengthened its presence along the border anticipating a surge in infiltration following its ‘surgical strikes’ across the LoC last week. There have been repeated ceasefire violations in the last few days, and in a few instances, even 120-mm mortars were used.

The attack also comes just a day after National Security Adviser Ajit Doval had reportedly informed the Cabinet Committee on Security that terrorists were amassing at launch pads on the other side of the LoC for infiltration.