TOPICS

crime, law and justice

terrorism (crime)


unrest, conflicts and war

act of terror

The blue book recovered from him shows it’s Lashkar and not Jaish that is behind the attack.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is basing its investigations on a “blue diary” recovered from one of the three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists who were killed while attempting to storm an Army camp in Kupwara on October 6.

The diary could prove to be a vital piece of evidence as investigators suspect the September 18 attack on the Army camp in Uri too was carried out by LeT operatives, though the Army was quick to name the Jaish-e-Mohammad barely hours after the attack.

The diary contains the name of a publication house near the residence of LeT founder Hafiz Saeed at Muridke in Pakistan.

Muridke camp

A senior NIA official said, “The name of the publication house is not the only clue. The diary has other details as well linking the terrorists to LeT and Hafiz Saeed. Several notes in Urdu suggest that the terrorist, who has identified himself as Faidullah in the diary, was living in the Muridke camp and had received training there.”

The diary was recovered by an NIA team which took over the investigations on October 9, three days after the three terrorists were killed in an encounter.

A Home Ministry source said the local police and the Army did not properly search the bodies and vital evidence would have been lost had the bodies been disposed of. However, Baramulla SSP Imtiyaz Hussain denied the allegations.

The three terrorists were part of a suicide squad and had booby-trapped their bodies with grenades, to inflict casualties on security forces.

During the Pathankot operation, one of the Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists had hidden a live grenade in one of the pouches of his jacket before he was killed. This led to the death of NSG commando E.K. Niranjan when he was retrieving the body.

Tell-tale signs

Three AK rifles, three under barrel grenade launchers, magazines, several rounds of bullets, four Icom radio sets, three GPS devices, three cellphones, dry fruits, medicines, a map and a matrix sheet found on the terrorists had tell-tale imprints of the LeT, said an NIA official.

A vial containing some medicinal liquid was also found on the attackers with an Urdu sticker saying: “khoon rokne ke liye” (to stop bleeding). The official said the terrorists had come for a long haul.

RELATED NEWS

J&K situation very fragile, says DGP November 7, 2016

Govt. allows separatists to hold joint meetingNovember 7, 2016

A reality check on India’s options after Uri attackSeptember 19, 2016

Uri attack sparks calls for Pakistan’s diplomatic isolation September 19, 2016

We will respond at time, place of our choosing: Army on Uri attack September 19, 2016

Bodies of two soldiers killed at Uri to arrive in Kolkata tonightSeptember 19, 2016

Uri terror attack: Modi chairs high-level meetSeptember 19, 2016

Mortal remains of martyred soldiers to be taken homeSeptember 19, 2016

Forebodings come true in Valley’s season of violenceSeptember 19, 2016

A timeline of major attacks on security forces in J&K September 18, 2016

High casualties due to transition tentsSeptember 19, 2016

JeM hand seen in Uri attack; DGMO calls Pak counterpartSeptember 18, 2016

Tents set on fire, troops shot while coming outSeptember 18, 2016

Uri attack will worsen misery: Mehbooba September 18, 2016

18 jawans killed in pre-dawn strike at UriSeptember 18, 2016

Rajnath postpones visit to Russia, U.S.September 18, 2016

Pak is a terrorist state, says Rajnath SinghSeptember 18, 2016

Those behind Uri terror attack won’t go unpunished: ModiSeptember 18, 2016

Army Chief rushes to Kashmir, Parrikar to visit UriSeptember 18, 2016

CPI (M) central committee condemns terror attack in Uri; calls for dialogue with stakeholdersSeptember 18, 2016

The two NSAs must meetSeptember 20, 2016

Bodies of 3 soldiers killed in Uri arrive in NashikSeptember 19, 2016

India sticks to diplomatic offensive September 20, 2016

Pakistan violates ceasefire in Uri: ArmySeptember 20, 2016

Uri as inflection pointOctober 1, 2016

Terrorist attack like Uri escalates tensions: USSeptember 30, 2016

Uri attack could be a ‘reaction’ to situation in Kashmir, says SharifSeptember 24, 2016

Uri terrorists scaled LoC fence using a ladder?October 16, 2016

NIA to probe Uri attackSeptember 20, 2016

Uri attack: Bipartisan backing for India in USSeptember 20, 2016

Counter-infiltration operations along LoC continueSeptember 21, 2016

OIC meet on Kashmir finds support from Turkey, AzerbaijanSeptember 21, 2016

Kerry asks Pakistan not to allow safe haven for terroristsSeptember 20, 2016

Responding to UriSeptember 20, 2016

More In: National | News | Other States