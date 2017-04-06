Tension in Odisha town after controversial post on social media

more-in

Prohibitory orders were clamped in communally sensitive Bhadrak town of Odisha on Thursday after cadres of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Bajrang Dal took to the streets over posting of offensive remarks about Hindu deities on social media.

Orders under Section 144 Cr.PC were issued banning gathering of five or more persons following tension in the town. Two persons were detained in connection with the controversial post.

Demanding the arrest of a person belonging to minority community who allegedly posted ‘objectionable’ remarks about Lord Ram and Sita, VHP and Bajrang Dal members lodged a complaint with the Bhadrak Town Police Station. They also besieged the police station and blocked major roads.

Police resorted to lathi charge to disperse agitators after some roadside meat shops were set on fire at Banto Square.

Commercial establishments downed the shutters. Hundreds of vehicles were stranded as protesters squatted on the National Highway passing through town.

Security has been stepped up in the town. About 10 platoons of police were deployed in the town.

“The situation is tense, but under control. We are keeping a close watch on the situation. Police personnel have been deployed all over the town,” Ghanshyam Upadhyay, Inspector-General of Police, Eastern Region, told The Hindu on the phone.