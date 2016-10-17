Restoring peace: A peace march in West Bengal’s North 24 Paraganas district after communal clashes were reported over routes to be taken for processions for the immersion of Durga idols and the tazia processions for Moharram. — Photo: Special Arrangement

Clashes have broken out over processions for the immersion of Durga idols and Moharram

Communal tension has been rising in parts of at least four districts of Bengal. Clashes were reported from Hazinagar in North 24 Paraganas, Chanchal subdivision of Malda, Chandannagar in Hooghly and Kharagpur city in Paschim [West] Medinipur, while minor scuffles broke out in two more areas over the last three days. Eye witnesses told The Hindu that the areas are tense with the assembly of more than four people prohibited. However, senior members of the police administration refused to provide any information. All party peace march was taken out in parts of both south and north Bengal.

In Chanchal, the police station was targeted by an angry mob on Sunday, following a series of arrests on Saturday evening. Lorries and private cars were set on fire and shops looted. Police resorted to lathi charge and fired tear gas shells, injuring at least half a dozen protesters.

“Family members persons arrested gathered at the Chanchal police station at around 11.30 a.m. to get bail for the accused. But they were kept waiting for nearly two hours and lost patience. The Rapid Action Force resorted to lathi charge to disperse the crowd as it tried enter the police station by force,” Chanchal MLA from the Congress, Asif Mehbub told The Hindu.

Clashes have continued between communities over the last 72 hours over routes to be taken for processions for the immersion of Durga idols and the tazia processions for Moharram.

“In Hazinagar a bomb was hurled on the peaceful procession of one of the communities which led to a melee,” a school teacher from Hazinagar said. A large police contingent has been stationed in the town.

“We had to fire several rounds of tear gas shells and pushed the criminals back into the bylanes to clear the main roads of the town,” said an officer of the Hazinagar police station.

Contradictory versions of the clashes have emerged from Chandannagar in Hooghly district with both communities blaming each other for “unprovoked” attacks. Some local residents alleged that members of a one community launched “an unprovoked attack” on another community on Tuesday night and looted several shops in the Urdibazar area of Chandannagar. However, another section claimed that the clash took place after members of one community vandalised a restaurant owned by another community.

A delegation of Opposition leaders, including Abdul Mannan and leader of the Left Legislative party Sujan Chakroborty, were allegedly stopped by police as they were trying to enter Hazinagar on Sunday. Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Chakraborty said “at least 2,000 people have fled from their homes due to clashes.”

The ultra-nationalist outfit, Hindu Samhati, has posted several messages and photographs on its social media sites. “It has intensified tension,” said a police official on condition of anonymity.

However, when asked about his posts, Tapan Ghosh, chief of the Hindu Samhati, told The Hindu he would have been “eliminated long time back by the CPI(M) or Trinamool without social media.”

“I have done my duty,” Mr. Ghosh said on his social media posts. Intelligence officials said the outfit is “fast gaining momentum” in West Bengal and “the organisation perhaps pulls more followers than the Bharatiya Janata Party [BJP]” in parts of North and South 24 Paraganas.