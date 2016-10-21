In line with their commitment towards clean environment and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and to present a project at the National Children Science Congress-2016, a group of class 8 students of Zilla Parishad Secondary School at Kambalapally village in Mahabubabad mandal came up with a unique project.

The students studied how the municipal corporation was dealing with solid waste management, and came up with observations under the supervision of their physical science teacher V. Gurunadha Rao.

Mahabubabad is one of the fastest growing centres competing with Warangal and Khammam. The population of the town is around 85,000 and has been witnessing large-scale migration from surrounding tribal hamlets.

It hosts many businesses and educational institutes.

The students visited the dump yard, located about two kilometres from the centre of the town. They also visited the municipal corporation office to interact with the officials and know their role in waste management. Students learnt the method of how waste can be turned into a useful resource to meet our energy needs.

Students G. Abhilash, D. Simhadri, Md. Rafi, K. Nithin, and D. Jagadeesh came up with many suggestions for both the people and the municipal corporation.