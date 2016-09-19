The district administration should be headed by the Zilla Parishad chairperson and not by the district collector, said Lok Satta leaders.

Mr Parcha Kodandarama Rao, Bandaru Rammohan Rao, N Srinivas and others said the bureaucratic form of government started by the then British rulers was now outdated. The administrative officer should work as chief executive officer of Zilla Parishad headed by elected chairperson. Similarly, the administration of police, transport, education and traffic should be transferred to the local bodies.

The Lok Satta organised a roundtable on district reorganisation where the speakers supported the State Government idea of creating smaller district for effective governance and transparency. However, the State Government did not adopt sound method in doing so. It failed to tell people the criteria adopted for reorganisation. The Lok Satta urged the State Government to create tribal districts. The scheduled areas in Dandakaranya area – Adilabad, Asifabad, Utnoor, Karimnagar, Mahadevpur, Warangal, Khammam should be made in to four or five tribal districts. It would help secure special funds from Central government for development and uplift of tribals.

Mr P. Kodandarama Rao appealed to the government not to merge developed areas of Hyderabad into rural district. The government should also honour the plea of people and create Gadwal and Jangaon districts.