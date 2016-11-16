Shah Ghouse with its three branches in Shahalibanda, Toli Chowki and Gachibowli straddles three geographic and demographic segments in Hyderabad with its biryani being a cult favourite among diners.

But even this loyal clientele has stepped back due to cash crunch triggered by demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes. While, cashless transactions are accepted in the Gachibowli branch, the two other branches are cash-only transactions and have been affected.

“ Chiller ka problem hai logon ko. Cash ka problem. Sabr karna padega. Bardash karna padega (there is a problem of change. People have a problem of cash. We need to have patience. We need to have tolerance for this),” says Muhammad Rabbani of the popular eatery.

In contrast, the Grand Hotel in Abids is buzzing with activity as the restaurant accepts card transactions.

“All the transactions have become card based. People are also ordering food parcels through app services. I have not seen money for the last five days,” says Amer, one of the managers of 180-seater restaurant in Abids.

The flipside has been zero tips.

“Over the last five days, nobody has left any tips. People don’t have small change or currency with them. Some of them feel guilty and tell me that they will give a tip next time they come,” says Ashok, one of the bearers in the restaurant.