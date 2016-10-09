Organisers presenting gifts and prizes to individuals and teams who win in various competitions is common. But, the Kataram police presented a gift which would be useful to entire village to the team of youth winning in a sports tournament.

The youth of interior Prathapagiri village of Kataram mandal have won a water RO purifier plant for the village at sports competitions recently conducted by the Kataram police as part of ‘Dost Meet’. The plant would be useful for all the residents of the village.

As part of its friendly policing initiative, the Kataram circle police conducted sports competitions for the youth of interior villages, organising tournaments in kabaddi and volleyball, among other games, in which 44 teams from different villages participated. The youth of Prathapagiri village won the tournament and won the RO plant worth Rs 2.5 laksh for their village. It was provided by the Kataram police in association with Bala Vikas voluntary organization and NTPC Ramagundam. Godavarikhani ASP Vishnu S Warrier, Kataram CI A Sadan Kumar and others were present on the occasion.