The Youth Congress activists took out a massive rally and staged a dharna in Manthani town on Monday demanding the State Government of carving out of Manthani as district headquarters.

They also wanted it to be named after former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao.

The activists opposed the bifurcation of Manthani Assembly Constituency into two districts by merging it with Peddapalli and Bhupalapalli.

The activists led by Manthani unit in-charge Vilas Rao, DCC official spokesperson Sashibushan Kache and others participated in the rally, raising slogans seeking the formation of Manthani district. Later, they staged dharna in front of the Revenue Divisonal Officer’s office and submitted a memorandum. The Youth Congress leaders said that Manthani is an ancient town having all facilities to be the district headquarters. Listing out advantages of making Manthani the new district headquarters, they said that the Assembly constituency had abundant natural resources such as the river Godavari, coal, temple of Kaleshwaram and forests. They said that the Manthani district should be formed combining Manthani, Mahadevpur, Kataram, Malhar Rao, Manthani Mutharam, Mahamutharam, Kamanpur, Ramagundam coal belt, Kalwa Srirampur, Jaipur mandal (Adilabad) and Chityala (Warangal district) mandals.