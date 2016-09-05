A 10-time record-holder, Jayanth Reddy lands 352 single-hand punches in 60 seconds to enter Guinness Book again

Jayanth Reddy’s tryst with Guinness Book of World Records continues. This 54-year-old martial arts expert from the city, already a 10-time record-holder in different forms of taekwondo skills, has now set another milestone – landing 352 single-hand punches in flat 60 seconds.

“I am thrilled to get my latest feat ratified by the Guinness Book. This was performed at Jalagam Vengal Rao Park in the city on July 2 in the presence of about 200 coaches and officials. The entire event was videographed and sent to the GBWR. And this was ratified only a few days ago as another World Record,” Jayanth, who runs the JR International Academy in Banjara Hills, explained.

“What makes this record special is that it was attempted across 250 countries and I had the honour of beating a Britisher’s effort of 333 punches,” Jayanth reminds.

The five-time national champion, who missed the chance to represent India in the 1988 Seoul Games when taekwondo was a demonstration sport because of issues in the national federation, says his ultimate goal is to produce an Olympian in taekwondo and a world championship medallist.

The former National Games medallist, who was initially a ‘karateka’ before taking up taekwondo with all seriousness, points out that his next big plan includes having demos in 16 difficult movements of taekwondo across India, including Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chandigarh, for those in the age group of eight to 50 years. Each centre is likely to attract a minimum of 1,100 participants.

“We have represented to the Telangana Chief Minister, K. Chandrasekhar Rao, about the need to promote taekwondo in a big way in the city for it doesn’t cost much. We have also urged him to include this in school curriculum here. And we will take up the same with the Central government too,” he said.

“It is a pity that not many realise that the sport not only ensures fitness, but helps one in excel in sports to earn name and fame,” he observed.

But for the moment, Jayanth Reddy still shows youthful exuberance to keep going to ensure that taekwondo is taken to a different level at least in the city despite issues in the State Association and the National Federation.