Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said that years of dream on the formation of districts came true on the auspicious occasion of Dasara across Telangana.

He said that Siddipet had the privilege of presenting Chief Minister to the state and hence it will get special attention and he would be sanctioning Rs. 100 crore for the development of the Siddipet district immediately.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao inaugurated the Siddipet district at Siddipet on Tuesday. He hoisted national flag and inaugurated the new first collectorate at Siddipet.

"When N. T. Rama Rao was passing through the Siddipet in 1983 I had presented a memorandum requesting to form Siddipet district. After so long, today we have inaugurated the Siddipet district. It is giving most satisfaction in life," said Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao while addressing a huge gathering at the newly formed district headquarters.

He also inaugurated the newly established Commissionarate.

He was accorded rousing welcome by large number of women and others. The public meeting was arranged at the place where relay fast was held for 1,000 days demanding formation of Telanga State by agitators in the past.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao said that as requested by Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao a medical college will be sanctioned to Siddipet and it would be inaugurated next year.

"I am son of the soil. Till the end of my life, I will serve you," he said adding that God gave him the opportunity to realise the dream. "I made three promises to you. Bringing Godavari water, railway line and forming a district. All three promises are being fulfilled," he said. The Chief Minister has also recalled the contribution made by people like G. Devi Prasad, Nandini Siddareddy and others.

Earlier, Mr. Harish Rao said he was unable to speak as happiness filled his heart completely. He said that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will remain in history for ever. He has also recalled how Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao announced his indefinite fast demanding the formation of Telangana from Ambedkar Bhavan where collectorate was inaugurated on Tuesday.

At Medak, the district was inaugurated by Deputy Speaker M. Padma Devender Reddy.

New Collectors take charge

Mr P. Venkataram Reddy took charge as the Collector of Siddipet. He was greeted by Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao. Mr Shiva Kumar took charge as Commissioner at the newly established Commissionarate.

At Sangareddy, K. Manik Raj took charge as the new district collector. V Venkateswarlu was promoted as Joint Collector.

At Medak, Bharathi Holikerti took charge as the Collector, Mr. Suresh Babu as Joint Collector and Chandana Deepthi as Superintendent of Police.