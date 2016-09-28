Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Ramagundam-2 general manager M.S. Venkata Ramayya has formally inaugurated a three-day national workshop on Internet of Things (IOT) organised by department of Electronics and Communications at Jyothismathi Institute of Technology and Sciences (JITS) here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Ramayya said that the information technology revolution had brought lot of changes in the family structure with the children educating their parents on latest developments in the field. Recollecting the olden days of usage of postal services and trunk calls for calling on telephone, he said that now communication has become cheapest and fastest in the world. JITS vice principal V Bugga Rao, HoD Shyam Prasad and others were also present.