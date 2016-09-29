NIT Warangal Associate Dean (academics) RBV Subramanyam has formally inaugurated a two-day workshop on “Android applications development” organised by the Computer Science department of Jyothismathi Institute of Technology and Sciences (JITS) here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that these workshops would help the students to upgrade their skills to meet the requirement of the industry and unfold their creativity.

He also called upon the students to develop the apps which would be immense help the society.

JITS chairman J Sagar Rao, principal PK Vaishali, HoD P Balakishan were among those who attended the workshop.