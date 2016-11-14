The working Sunday for banks did not bring much relief to customers as there was shortage of money at many banks.

Being a holiday for government and private offices, people in large numbers thronged the branches of various banks and ATM centres even before the banks opened for the day. At the Central Bank of India, Hanamkonda branch, there was a shortage of cash. “We are issuing Rs. 2,000 notes and we ran out of other denominations for now,” said senior personnel C Madhav.

At SBI branch opposite MGM Hospital, the situation was same. Customers standing in queue were angry. One Rayees of Mattewada said the bank gave cash to just 30 people and said they were procuring cash from other branches. The customers were asked to wait. “This is surgical strike on people of the country. We are all forced to suffer like this,” he said.

At the SBH main branch, chief manager Nandam Murali speaking to The Hindu has complained of shortage of cash. They could meet the demand with difficulty. They were disbursing Rs 20 and Rs 50 denomination notes. “This is unexpected thing. We are trying to overcome the difficulty. But we have to care for those in need of cash genuinely like ill health, death and other exigencies. Some people were misusing the cash exchange facility too,” he rued.

However those who could exchange their old high denomination notes with the new Rs 2,000 note were not happy either. “I went to hotel for breakfast that cost Rs 50. The proprietor did not take the note and asked for change. Though I have money it is not of much use to me now,” said Ch Srinivasa Murthy, resident of Brahman bazar, Hanamkonda.