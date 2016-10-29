The district administration has taken up the herculean task of restoring Yedupayala temple at Papannapet mandal in the district.

The temple was submerged in the recent floods and was in water for about two weeks. This is one of the historic temples in Telangana. During Mahasivaratri celebrations, five-day jatara would be held for goddess Vana Durga Bhavani, which would be attended by lakhs of devotees.

For the first time in the last three decades, the Manjeera river witnessed heavy inflows that submerged the temple completely. The floods that hit the district had such an impact on the temple that even ‘dhwaja stambham’ and queue line barricades were washed away.

As the temple was submerged, prayers have not been offered to goddess Durga Bhavani for about three weeks. The work is on to ensure that devotees offer prayers at the temple while engineers are preparing estimates.

“We are in the process of restoring the temple. The engineers are preparing estimates and we expect that it may cost about Rs. 1 crore for completing the work,” Collector Bharati Hollikeri told The Hindu .