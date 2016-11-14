Minister lays foundation stone for theRs 110-cr central processing centre of the food park

Sattupalli mandal, the agricultural and horticultural hub of the district, is set to become a major food processing centre in the State soon with the formal commencement of the works on the long awaited mega food park at Buggapadu in the mandal on Sunday.

Industries Minister K T Rama Rao on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the Rs 110-crore project formally kick-starting works on the Central Processing Centre (CPC) and other infrastructure facilities on about 60 acres at Buggapadu near Sattupalli.

Minister for Roads and Buildings T Nageswara Rao, Khammam MP P Srinivas Reddy, Collector D S Lokesh Kumar and others were present.

Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) has initiated the project under the Mega Food Parks Scheme of the Union Ministry of Food Processing Industries, sources said.

The Government proposal is intended to facilitate setting up of a cluster of food processing units, develop an efficient supply chain from farm to market, augment income of farmers and tap the enormous potential for growth of food processing industry in the district.

The CPC will be developed on the lines of the Industrial Park Model. It would encompass creation of sewage and effluent treatment plant, roads, power lines and other requisite infrastructure facilities for the entire cluster. This would enable the prospective entrepreneurs to set up food processing units under the project without much effort, sources explained.

Under the project core processing infrastructure components like warehouse, deep freeze, cold storage, aseptic packaging line and other facilities will be provided based on need-assessment on “user-fee” basis, sources added.