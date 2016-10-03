With the D-day for the formation of new district with Kothagudem as its headquarters fast approaching, work on the renovation of the buildings earmarked for the new Collectorate and the Office of the Superintendent of Police in the coal town of Kothagudem gained pace.

With just over a week left for the formation of the Kothagudem district on October 11 coinciding with Dasara festival, the government departments in association with the State-owned SCCL have stepped up efforts to create the requisite infrastructure facilities for the smooth functioning of the new offices set to come up in the coal hub of Kothagudem.

The spacious building, which hitherto housed the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL)’s Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) wing office near the bus stand, is being renovated to accommodate the Collector’s office.

Gets a face-lift

The old dispensary building near the Singareni main hospital in the coal town is being given a face-lift to set up the SP and ASP offices.

The SCCL’s four spacious bungalows at the 3 Incline Park are being spruced up to serve as the official residences of the Collector, SP, Joint Collector and ASP of the soon to be formed Kothagudem district.

The SCCL’s buildings, including the ERP building, the old dispensary building, which would house government offices in the new district are being given a fresh coat of paint, and renovation work is progressing at a brisk pace, Kothagudem Tehsildar Ashok Chakravarthy said.

A state-of-the-art air-conditioned conference hall is being set up at the ERP building, earmarked for the Collectorate of the new district, to facilitate video-conferencing facility, he added.