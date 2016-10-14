NEW BEGINNING:Bhadradri District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu holding a review meeting with officials at his chamber in Kothagudem on Thursday.-PHOTO: BY Arrangement

Work in the new Collectorate of the just-born Bhadradri district in Kothagudem began on a dull note on Thursday but picked up later in the day with a host of visitors including public representatives and petitioners thronging the hub of district administration to greet and represent grievances to the officials concerned.

District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu arrived at the Collectorate promptly ahead of staff members. He held a high-level review meeting with the heads of various government departments late in the afternoon. Several wings in the new Collectorate housed in the refurbished EPR building of the Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) in the heart of the coal town, witnessed a thin attendance in the first hour.

Teething troubles

The heads of different wings in the Collectorate had a tough time overcoming the teething problems such as lack of full-fledged infrastructure facilities in the renovated building allotted for the new Collectorate.

As the day progressed, visitors trickled in to extend their greetings to the top officials of the administration. Several petitioners from Yellendu, Palvancha and Bhadrachalam mandals submitted their representations to the officials concerned.

A delegation of the Telangana Rythu Sangham division leaders met the new Collector and sought adequate compensation to the farmers who suffered extensive losses due to the recent heavy rains and fake seed menace.

Time saved

A group of villagers from Nagineniprolu in Burgampadu mandal submitted a memorandum seeking provision of infrastructure facilities and a graveyard in the village.

The creation of Bhadradri district with Kothagudem as its headquarters helped cut down commuting time and curtail expenditure, said Chaganti Krishna Murthy, an octogenarian from Yellendu.

“I have come here to present my new book titled Samajika Satya Dharmala Sahityam aimed at spreading ethical values and promoting the cause of social justice,” he told The Hindu .