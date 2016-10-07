As part of the ongoing Bangaru Bathukamma celebrations, the district administration conducted a cookery competition where women had to prepare special dishes for Dasara at TNGOs Function Hall here on Thursday.

It was interesting to note that a Muslim woman also participated in the cookery competition and won a consolation prize for her fish curry. In all 19 women participated in the competition which involved preparing dishes that are usually made during the Bathukamma and Dasara festivities.

The womenfolk prepared sweets and snacks. They also prepared powders by using maize, green gram and other pulses. There were non-vegetarian items too that won accolades of the chefs from Swetha Hotel. They announced names of winners after tasting the dishes.

The first prize of Rs. 3,000 was given to Ch. Swapna, second prize of Rs. 2,000 went to Varalaxmi and third prize of Rs. 1,000 was bagged by G. Rajyalaxmi. The lone Muslim woman Nasreen was given a consolation prize of Rs. 500. Additional Joint Collector A. Nagendra, Joint Collector Sridevasena, Mayor S. Ravinder Singh and others appreciated the taste of the dishes and encouraged women to participate in such programmes.

