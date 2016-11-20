Sunnam Sridevi alias Nirmala, 35, an area committee member of the CPI (Maoist) Charla Local Organising Squad, surrendered before District Superintendent of Police Ambar Kishor Jha in Kothagudem on Saturday.

According to police sources, Sridevi, carrying a reward of Rs. 1 lakh on her head, gave herself up to the police in the district headquarters town on Saturday afternoon due to ‘ill health’.

She was reportedly involved in several major incidents of exchange of fire with the security forces, including the Bote Tongu and Kanchala encounters in the adjoining Bastar region of Chhattisgarh. She has 36 criminal cases, including three murder cases, pending against her , police sources said. Sridevi’s husband Anjanna, an area committee member of the outlawed outfit, was arrested by the police earlier this year.

The couple was earlier arrested by the Charla police in 2007 and had gone underground after their release.