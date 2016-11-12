A woman - Suguna of Ramdasguda - lost money to the tune of Rs. 1.3 lakh when she was waiting to deposit the amount in a bank at Kowdipally mandal headquarters.

Police informed that she was in the queue and in the rush she fell down and the money bag went missing. Kowdipally police registered a case and are investigating.

Money blues continued on the third day on Friday with most of the ATMs emptied within no time of filling them with customers withdrawing the currency instantly. Long queues were formed from morning before the ATMs. Doors of some of the ATMs were closed by 12 noon due to lack of cash.

“I am waiting for the past two days to get cash from the bank after ATMs were reopened. By the time I reached the bank money was withdrawn by others and it was showing no money indication. What should I do now?” asked Chandra, a customer at an ATM.

Some of the ATMs were not opened at all as cash did not reach them. Many students who attended Group II examination had to face hardships due to lack of change.