With the size of the district getting trimmed to almost one third, it has become easy for the authorities to gauge the problems at the grassroots level and find solution to it.

In an interview with The Hindu , Superintendent of Police S. Chandrasekhar Reddy lists out his plans for the district. Excerpts:

How is the new district with reduced size?

With the size of district getting trimmed, we are able to reach the cutting edge and find problems at the grassroots level and address them effectively. People can meet me directly every Monday and we will be starting Dial Your SP from Monday.

How are you monitoring the situations in villages?

We have already established Village Police Officers (VPO) system. They are functioning as our source of information. The names of the VPOs are being displayed at villages and the villagers are passing on the information to them if something goes wrong. The VPOs are keeping track of ‘suspicious’ people, those with gun licences and with bad track record.

What about road accidents in the district?

Road accidents are taking place due to human error and engineering defects. Regarding human error, we are trying to curb drunken driving and driving without licence. Coming to engineering defects, we have already identified block spots and will be holding a meeting with roads department officials on Monday to rectify the defects.

How is the ganja cultivation at Narayankhed? What steps will be put in place to arrest that?

Instead of ganja cultivation, Narayankhed has become transport hub for ganja brought from Andhra Pradesh- Odisha border to Maharashtra and Karnataka. Even women and children are being used for ganja trafficking. We will enforce PD Act against those involved . Border check posts are being erected at Ganjigam and Chiragpally.

- R. Avadhani