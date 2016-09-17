Developers are bound to get more innovative with the science behind naming their projects,says Ashutosh Limaye

It is natural to wonder why certain realty projects, such as ‘Worli 1973’, ‘W54’ or ‘Three Sixty West’, are so named. Or why some developers come up with esoteric names ranging from Greek gods to foreign flora for their projects. In fact, the naming of projects is an important exercise carried out by marketing and strategy teams.

Contrary to common perception, naming projects is a well-researched and executed exercise. Most leading developers invest a great deal of psychology and marketing thought in this process. The aim usually is to best convey the value proposition and market positioning of the project in one (or a few) words. At other times, the goal may be to stir up a certain aspiration in the minds of target clientele or associate the project to uber-luxury or select global locations.

For example, continental names intend to conjure images of exotic European locales and life there. Generally, it is the theme-based or luxury projects and gated townships that get named in such a fashion.

The developer tries to evoke a sense of ‘arrival’ in the buyers’ minds apart from representing the global ambience and exclusiveness such a project would offer.Two upcoming projects in Mumbai have been named after ‘Paris’ - featuring French-styled apartments – and ‘Miami’ – as the project gives a great view of the Mahim bay. In Bengaluru, Prestige named two projects after London’s Kensington Gardens and Wellington Park, as they have a lot of open spaces, greenery and recreational facilities. Developments around the Buddha F1 racing circuit in NCR has buildings named ‘Speedway Avenue’, ‘Grand Stand’, ‘Grand Circuit’, etc. to evoke visions of the professional car racing ethos. In Bengaluru, a luxury offering flaunts its elitist tag through the name ‘White Meadows’, which naturally conjures up images of pastoral grasslands.

How it all began

Different developers follow different schemes. Godrej Developers often name their buildings after foreign flora and precious stones. Thane’s Vasant Vihar area has many buildings named after Indian flora and trees, many of them having a special place in Indian culture.

Foreign flora has emerged as a common favourite of developers across India, with many residential buildings, and entire townships, named after exotic flowers. So we have DLF Camellias – inspired by an evergreen shrub’s flowers said to symbolise desire, passion and refinement – in NCR and Sobha Mayflower – inspired by what is considered to be the tree of love – in Bengaluru. Now, developers are getting more innovative and exclusive with very distinct proejct names with greater recall value.

Omkar’s ‘Worli 1973’ project in this upscale precinct of Mumbai stands out not only because cricketer Virat Kohli and an aspirational gentry has bought sky villas there, but also due to the uniqueness of its name, which is derived by merging the location’s latitude (19°) and longitude (73°).

Another developer has used its initial ‘W’ to name projects. ‘Three Sixty West’ presumably gets its name because its height is 360 meters and all apartments face the western direction. So intense is the competition of using unique tags that most developers maintain a shroud of secrecy around their projects’ names until they have actually kicked off marketing campaigns.

The writer is National Director - Research, JLL India