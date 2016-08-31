The Karimnagar district police, which won accolades for its people-friendly policing during last two decades, is also being appreciated for the launching of the weekly offs for its personnel from the rank of constables to Inspectors since July first week.

Following the reports about the police personnel being overloaded with work and no personal life, Superintendent of Police D. Joel Davis introduced this measure and it is yielding good results. The weekly offs have come as a boon to the personnel enabling them to spend some time with their family members and reduce the work-related stress.

The Superintendent of Police said that the official pending issues of personnel were being taken care of by the departmental network. The personal issues were being solved by conducting one-to-one counselling sessions with the help of Roshini Counselling Centre, Hyderabad at least once in a month. He said that the psychologists were counselling the family members and boosting their morale.

Similarly, the police were also conducting meditation classes as a continuous programme to make them feel good and relax. The new entrants into the department were also being trained by conducting orientation programmes with the help of senior inspectors and DSPs to explain them about the work system and the style of functioning.