Warangal Rural district is predominantly agrarian with more than half the population dependent on agriculture and allied industry for a livelihood. Taking charge as the first Collector of the district Prashant Jeevan Patil has set out his priorities with greater focus on agriculture, health and education for all. In an exclusive interview to The Hindu, he lists out his agenda:

What is your road map for development of the newly-formed district?

My immediate focus is on ensuring land rights to the farmers. Of the 1.3 lakh farmers, 30 to 40 per cent do not have rights over the land they are tilling. Mostly carry on with ‘sada binama’ which we are regularising now.

Without proper pattas, farmers do not get institutional finance and subsidy from the Government. In next one-and-a-half month, we will complete issuing of pattas to all farmers in the district.

What are your focus areas?

This district is 94 per cent rural and only six per cent urban. Paddy, cotton and mirchi are produced in large quantities. Besides encouraging other crops, we need to focus on agri-based industries that would provide more employment and help farmers as well. We would be coming out with a comprehensive plan on this.

How do you propose to develop education sector?

This is one of the important aspect of development along with health. During my visits, I found students much below their standards in many government schools. We are drawing up a plan to train all our teachers first.

If the teachers are equipped with subject skills, students will benefit. Our concentration is on improving English, Maths and Science first. We will tie-up with State-level bodies and see that all teachers attend short-term training programmes. We are also trying to improve facilities like toilet and drinking water in the schools. Major problem is with maintenance. The toilets become defunct within four or five months. We are trying to handing it over to the school management committees.

What are your plans on the health front?

We have 17 primary health centres of which six work round-the-clock. But there are no facilities. I want to ensure all deliveries take place in PHCs rather private hospitals. A delivery costs Rs 20,000 to Rs 40,000 which impacts the earnings and savings of the family in rural areas. If they could be handled at PHCs, the families would be saved from debt burden. We are planning to improve facilities and see all PHCs offer all services soon.

What are other areas of your focus?

The very purpose of the State Government in creating small districts is to reach out to all people. I am personally keen on conducting grievance day effectively, computerise every petition and check action taken on each petition. I have asked all the field staff to stay put in place of their work and do not come to district headquarters unless asked for. I am asking all heads of department to tour extensively and interact with people to know their problems and sort them then and there if possible. I am personally monitoring all grievances and how and when they are redressed.

— Gollapudi Srinivasa Rao