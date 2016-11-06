Minister for Agriculture Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, here on Saturday, announced that water from different irrigation projects such as Nizam Sagar, Ali Sagar, Gutpa, SRSP and other medium and minor projects would be released from December 1 for the cultivation of crops in rabi in both the districts of Nizamabad and Kamareddy.

Attending as the chief guest at the District Irrigation Advisory Board meeting, he said that with the available water in all these projects, paddy could be planted in 2.40 lakh acres in the rabi. In the NSP 17.08 tmcf is available while from Ali Sagar 4.9 tmcf of SRSP backwater could be drawn, he said.

Through Lakshmi canal of the Sri Ram Sagar Project 25,000 acres and Choutupally Hanmanth Reddy LI Scheme 5,000 acres could be irrigated, he said and advised farmers to see to it that the rabi was harvested by March 31 as crop was getting damaged due to untimely rains, gales and hailstorms every year. Appealing to the farming community not to waste water and use it judiciously so that farmers who had no borewell and tank water could benefit with canal water, he said that crops were likely to be raised in one lakh acres which had no borewell or tank water facility in the district. Saying that there was no dearth of seed and till date out of 77,000 quintals of Bengalgram supplied to the PACS farmers purchased 57,000 quintals, he said still 20,000 quintals of seed was available with the PACS. Severe action would be taken against those who indulged in selling spurious seeds, said the Minister. District Collector Yogitha Rana, MLCs V.G. Goud and Dr. R. Bhoopathi Reddy and MLA Jukkal, Hanmanth Shinde also spoke.