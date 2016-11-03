The big moment:M Yadava Reddy assuming charge as KUDA Chairman in Hanamkonda. Deputy CM Kadiam Srihari and IT Minister KT Rama Rao are also seen, in Warangal on Wednesday.Photo: M. Murali

District would witness enormous development in the days to come, says KTR

Warangal would witness enormous development in the days to come as the district would be getting Rs. 2,000 crore in the next five years under various projects and programmes, said IT and Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao.

Textile park would soon be coming up in the district along with other industries. “One IT company has come up and soon it will employ 1,500 people. Other IT companies will also come up on the outskirts,” he said addressing an impressive gathering. Mr. Rama Rao was here to attend the swearing-in ceremony of M. Yadava Reddy as chairman of Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) on Wednesday.

He said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was keen on developing Warangal after Hyderabad in Telangana and sanctioned Rs. 300 crore from the budget and promised to release the same amount every year for next five years. Mr. Rama Rao said the State government would make efforts to coordinate the municipal corporation and KUDA and will be coming up with a master plan for Warangal city. He said the TRS party is greatly indebted to the people of Warangal who always stood by Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao during and after separate Telangana movement.

The Minister also appealed to the party cadre to be patient and wait for nominated posts as the Chief Minister was aware of the role played by the cadre.

Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari, Finance Minister E. Rajender, MLAs A Ramesh, D Vinay Bhaskar, M Yadagiri Reddy and several others were present.