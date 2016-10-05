People’s organisation want Warangal district to be kept undisturbed

Warangal will have the distinction of being the most divided district during the ongoing process of reorganisation of districts in Telangana.

If the current draft proposals are notified, five new districts will be carved out of the existing district.

The proposed division will give birth to Warangal (Urban), Warangal (Rural), Mahabubabad, Bhupalpalli and Jangaon districts from the Dasara day onwards.

Population

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao proposes to have a population of two lakhs to four lakhs in each of these newly formed districts.

As on date Warangal district has a population of 30 lakhs and with the proposed division each district on an average will have a population of six lakhs.

The officials, who have completed the exercise of creating four districts, are now engaged in shaping up the Jangaon district following the latest instructions from the Chief Minister on Monday.

Constituency division

As per the proposals the Warangal (Rural) district will comprise six mandals of Narasampet constitutuency, four mandals of Parkal constituency, two mandals of Wardhannapet constituency. The Bhupalpally district, to be christened Jayashankar district, will have Chityal, Tekumatla, Regonda, Mogullapalli, Mulug Ghanpur, Mulug, Venkatapur, Tadvai, Eturunagaram, Kannaigudem, Mangapet, Govindaraopet and Mahadevpur, Malhalrao, Kataram and Mahamuttaram of Karimnagar district and Wazedu and Venkatapuram of Khammam districts.

The Mahabubabad district is being carved out bringing together Gudur, Kothaguda, Gangaram, Chinna Gudur, Nellikudur, Narasimhulupet, Danthalapalli, Peddavangara, Dornakal, Maripeda, Thorrur and Kuravi mandal and Garla and Bayyaram of Khammam district.

The new Jangaon district will have Bachannapet, Narmetta, Tharigoppula, Zafargadh, Chilpur, Station Ghanpur, Devaruppula, Palakurthy, Kodakandla, Lingala Ghanpur and Gundala of Nalgonda district.

The Warangal (Urban) district will consist of Bheemadevarapalli, Elkaturthi, Kamalapur, Illakuntha mandals of Karimnagar apart from Dharmasagar, Veleru, Hanamkonda, Hasanparthy, Kazipet and Inavolu. The urban district is likely to have a population of about 11 lakhs.

Maddur and Cheriyal mandals of Warangal and newly proposed Komuravelli mandals of Warangal district would be merged with the new Siddipet district.

People’s plea

Meanwhile, some peoples’ organisations took out a rally on Tuesday urging the State Government to not to disturb the existing character of Warangal district headquarters in the name of rural and urban districts.

