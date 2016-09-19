Students from Government Practising High School in Hanamkonda have been selected for the national-level folk dance competition to be held in October.

At the State-level competition organised by the SCERT at St. Ann’s School, Hyderabad, the students — T. Manasa, O. Laya, T. Sahithi, B. Sai Laxmi, and G. Sonia Rani — under the guidance of their music teacher, Vaddiraju Niveditha, bagged a chance to showcase their skill at the national competition to be held in October. They would be presenting a dance ballet on the theme ‘environment – challenges and solutions’.

SCERT coordinators K.A. Satya Priya and G. Madhavi, consultant S. Tulasida, and school headmistress A. Shailaja congratulated Ms. Niveditha and her troupe for bringing laurels to the school.