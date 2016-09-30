‘Each flower has medicinal value and their touch or smell has healing effect’

As the sun sets, the lanes and bylanes of Hanamkonda, Kazipet and Warangal brighten up. Women, young and old, in their best attire, head to the nearby temples and to street corners to celebrate Bathukamma, the festival of flowers.

Women and children carry plates arranged with flowers of different colours and species in a cone shape. They vie with one another in arranging the flowers as high as possible.

Though the evening rituals last for an hour, women wake up early and prompt their children to collect as many flowers as possible from the neighbourhood. All the flowers available during the season – Cassia (thangedu), luffa (bera), celosia (gunugu), nelumbo (thamara) cucurbita (gummadi), marigold (banthi), crossandra (kanakambaram), ixora (ramabanam), hibiscus (mandhara), and so on are collected and splendidly arranged in an enticing fashion.

Women mostly gather at the Thousand Pillar Temple, Bhadrakali Temple, Padmakshi Temple in Hanamkonda, and some of them look for street corners in their respective localities. They form a circle and place their flowers in the middle. They go round clapping and dancing rhythmically.

All songs carry the essence ‘long live mother’ - urging Goddess Gauri to take birth.

These moments last for nine days during the Durga Navaratri celebrations preceding Dasara.

Legend has it that king Daksha performed a ‘yagna’ and invited all except his youngest daughter `Gauri’, who married Lord Siva against his wishes. However, Gauri turns up at the place and is insulted along with her husband. Gauri then kills herself. Women present there make an image with turmeric paste and worship her urging her to come back to life.

According to local lore, this is also a spiritual celebration - offering prayers to Goddess Kali to bless their children have long life.

Academics opine that this is the season when people get lot of flowers which are beneficial to women. “Each flower has medicinal properties and their touch or smell have healing touch,” explains environmental activist V. Gurunadha Rao.

People from different places come to Warangal only to witness Batukamma festival in all its grandeur. The final day process is worth seeing as all the roads are packed with women carrying flowers lending glamour and glitter to the town.

With the State Government sanctioning funds and declaring it official festival, all the government agencies are making elaborate arrangements for the festival.